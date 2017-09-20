This countertop gadget makes frozen yogurt in minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A startup called Wim is making a countertop frozen yogurt machine that swirls up the dessert in minutes -just add milk!



If you have a craving for FroYo, you might not have to look much further than your kitchen. A startup called Wim has created what is like a Keurig but for frozen yogurt.

All you have to do is add some milk - regular, coconut, almond or soy - to a special pod. Then just pop it in the machine and let it swirl!

In about 10 minutes, you'll have a creamy concoction! So, how is it? Check out the video for my taste test!

Each pod costs $3-4 and they are recyclable!

