Two found dead, another hurt as police investigate incident at KCK park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two people are dead and another was injured in a Kansas City, Kansas park. Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies say they were called to Kensington Park around 7:15 p.m. to respond to a reported shooting. They arrived to find two deceased males, and another male with possible serious injuries.

Deputies have yet to confirm any details about the victims, or if there is a suspect in custody.

There is a church adjacent to the park where a group of children were meeting for a weekly event. Authorities say although there were children inside the church at the time of the shooting, none were injured. They were allowed to evacuate the church and be bussed to safety shortly after 9:00 p.m.

People who live in the neighborhood say it is a pretty safe area. The park is well patrolled by law enforcement, so many are surprised something like this happened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Wyandotte County sheriff's office at (913) 573-2861.