West Plaza neighbors on edge, curious is string of break-ins are connected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A rash of home and car break-ins in the West Plaza neighborhood has some people on edge, and wondering if they're all connected.

One recent victim says he slept with a baseball bat after his home was broken into.

“This is the first time my house has been broken into, I`ve actually had my car broken into twice before that,” said Matt Fortner, who has lived in the West Plaza neighborhood for almost four years.

His home was broken into Monday afternoon while he was at work.

“All the doors were locked, but when I came in the front door, I saw my TV had been ripped off the mount on the wall,” added Fortner, “I can see down the hallway to the back of my house and the back door was wide open.”

He says everything of value was taken.

“My laptop was taken, I had an Xbox that was taken, a watch, a couple other little things like that,” Fortner said. “A few things that my dad had given to me, gifts that he had given to me that are just gone now.”

KCPD says there is an uptick in car and home break-ins in the West Plaza neighborhood.

“They said it happened several times, they didn`t tell me any specific houses, but they did say it`s been happening quite a bit lately,” Fortner echoed.

Fortner filed a police report and posted about it on social media. Multiple other people posted in response, saying they too had been break-in victims.

“Disappointment, you know, it`s just stuff, but to have someone come in your house, obviously, bothers you, and the laptop was one of the things that bothered me the most, because it`s all my photos, and those are just gone,” said Fortner.

Fortner says police told him they are working with pawn shops trying to recover items. He also says a lot of the neighbors know each other and they try to watch out for one another, neighbors who happen to have porch cameras.

“Actually, I had a neighbor across the street who saw a car arrive around 11:45 in the morning, two people got out, were knocking on my door, went around back, and 10 minutes later, they came out with a TV and a bag full of stuff,” Fortner said.

While they're working to catch the bad guys, pawn shops recommend having a password on your laptop. They won't buy them if they can't log in. Police say having serial numbers for TVs and laptops makes them much easier to track, so write down serial numbers for all your electronics.