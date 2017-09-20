Witness says father charged with assaulting Ruskin High student stomped the victim’s head, while daughter kicked him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges Wednesday against a father and his daughter in connection with the assault of a Ruskin High student Tuesday.

The assault happened at the school in south Kansas City.

Josiah S. Wright, 38, has been charged with first-degree assault. Jonay L. Wright, 17, has been charged with second-degree domestic assault her alleged involvement.

Court documents say when police responded to the school they found the victim unconscious on the floor. Witnesses told them that Jonay Wright, the victim's ex-girlfriend, and her father Josiah Wright had attacked the victim, kicking and hitting him in the head and body.

One witnesses stated that the father stomped the victim's head as well, while the daughter kicked him.

The probable cause statement says Josiah Wright admitted to police that he pulled the victim off his chair in order to allow his daughter to assault him. He said he held other individuals back in order for her to continue hitting the victim.

According to court documents, one witness recalled hearing Josiah tell the victim, "you threatened to kill my daughter. I'll f--- you up."

The victim is still in the hospital in critical condition with a possible brain bleed and swelling, court documents say. He has severe abrasions to his right eye, swelling and bruising to his entire head and bleeding from his left ear.

Prosecutors have asked that Josiah Wright's bond be set at $100,000 and Jonay Wright's bond be set at $30,000.