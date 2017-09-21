After surpassing fundraising goal, two doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital let kids battling cancer shave their heads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kids battling cancer and blood disorders at Children's Mercy Hospital got to have a little fun and focus on something other than their battle Thursday morning.

Two doctors at the hospital said if at least $120,000 was raised during the KC Cares for Kids Walk, they'd let patients shave their heads, and they followed through with their promises.

"I knew I was going to have a big head so we'll see once all the hair comes off. It's probably going to be odd-shaped, but again the kids are having fun and everyone here is having fun so it's well worth it," Dr. Derrick Goubeaux said with a smile.

Fox 4 was there for the moment the patients put the clippers to the doctors' head. Watch that moment in the video player above.