Airport selection committee chooses Edgemoor as new developer for proposed single-terminal airport

KANSAS CITY -- The city council is expected to vote Thursday afternoon on whether a Maryland company should build a new $1-billion dollar terminal at KCI Airport.

The city of Kansas City tweeted at 12:25 p.m., that the council committee approved Edgemoor as the new developer. The full council will cast their vote Thursday afternoon.

Edgemoor says they've worked on 20 airport projects across the nation, including redeveloping a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

They also tried to reassure council members with concerns that they would not hire a local workforce. Edgemoor received a letter of support from construction trade unions in Kansas City. And the company says it's committed to providing community benefits, including transportation for workers to KCI, child care for workers, job training, even an on-site health clinic.

That's important to Councilman Jermaine Reed, who says he's changing the ordinance the council votes on this afternoon to include a community benefits agreement as part of the winning bid.

"We have a proven approach, it’s really been impactful and transformative for us in Kansas City. We’re listening to you as our client," said Geoff Stricker, managing director of Edgemoor. "We want to roll up our sleeves, work with you to get through any issues that come up and make sure we come to a very positive outcome."

Much of the meeting was spent defending the city's selection committee process. A lawyer for the selection committee said Edgemoor offered the best value, promising the earliest completion date of November 2021 and the largest commitment to hire businesses run by women or minorities.

The council is expected to vote on Edgemoor's selection this afternoon after 3 p.m. Some council members expressed concern that Edgemoor's so-called financial advantage isn't much of an advantage at all, claiming there's no material financial difference among any of the proposals.