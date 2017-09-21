Cooking with Karli: Cheesy puff pastry triangles, grilled KC strip steak soup, apricot-roasted chili sauce and a Nutella dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheesy Puff Pastry Triangles

Ingredients:

• 6 puff pastry squares, thawed

• 1 egg

• ½ cup good cheddar, bousin cheese, or your favorite cheese

• ¼ cup chopped parsley, or dill, or chives

• 2 slices prosciutto (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven at 400 F.

2. Mix cheese, herb and egg white.

3. Put 1tbsp cheese mixture in the middle of squares.

4. Place a small piece of prosciutto inside it if desired..

5. Fold it in a triangle shape.

6. Seal it with your fingers, or a fork works well.

7. Line an oven tray with baking paper.

8. Place the pastry pockets on tray.

9. Whisk egg yolk with 1 tablespoon water, and brush it on the pockets.

10. Bake until golden, about 20 minutes.

Grilled KC Strip Steak Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons canola oil

2-3 twelve ounce KC Strips, grilled to desired doneness

1 cup chopped onion

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2-3 teaspoons Kosher salt

1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper

4-5 cups beef stock or broth

1 bay leaf

4 sprigs fresh parsley, chopped

1-1/2 cups red potatoes, cooked, cubed

1 cup sliced carrots

1 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

1. In a Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat; add oil. Brown the onion, carrots, and celery. Combine flour, salt and pepper; sprinkle over onion and mix well. Stir in stock and water. Add bay leaf, and parsley. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, about ½ an hour or until tender.

2. Adjust the consistency as desired. Add the potatoes, and adjust seasonings. Cube cooked steaks into ¾ inch cubes and add to soup to finish. Discard bay leaf.

Note: Grilled steaks over charcoal or wood will have a more pronounced flavor

Apricot-Roasted Chili Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup onion diced

1½ cups apricot preserves

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup water

¼ cup roasted red or jalapeno peppers, coarsely chopped

2 Tbsp garlic chopped

¼ cup brown sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Stir onion, apricots, vinegar, peppers, brown sugar, and 1½ cups water; season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, adding more water if too thick, until fruit is soft and liquid is almost completely evaporated. Let cool. Do Ahead: Chutney can be made 1 week ahead. Cover and chill.

Nutella Dessert

Ingredients:

6 small cooked pizza crusts

2 Tbsp. butter

Sea salt

1 small jar Nutella

1 pint Fresh raspberries

Fresh mint, chopped

Directions:

PREPARE flatbreads by aerating the dough with a fork to keep the dough from “puffing”. Bake in a 425 degree preheated oven, on a pizza stone, until golden brown and crispy. Brush lightly with melted butter, brushing smoothly over the bread, and sprinkle lightly with sea salt.

Smear some Nutella spread on the crust and top with fresh raspberries. Garnish with fresh mint, and a dusting of powdered sugar if desired.

