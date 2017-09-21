Death Wish Coffee recalled over possible deadly toxin

NEW YORK — Death Wish coffee has been pulled from shelves amid fears that some of its products might contain a deadly toxin.

Death Wish Coffee Co. marketed the beans as the world’s strongest coffee, but the company is now recalling all of its 11-ounce Nitro Cold Brew, saying the manufacturing process might have caused the production of botulin.

According to the FDA, the toxin causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning and can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

The FDA adds that difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest, and of course, strongest coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards – thus we are taking this measure of recalling all Death Wish Nitro cans from shelves,” founder/owner of Death Wish Coffee Co., Mike Brown said in a statement.

Death Wish is asking anyone who bought the product to throw it away and bring proof of purchase to the retailer for a full refund. Those who bought the cans on deathwishcoffee.com will receive a full refund within 60 days.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our customers and our retail partners, but we believe this is the right precautionary measure to take,” Brown said.

No one has reported getting sick from the drink, the company said.

See the full press release from Death Wish here.