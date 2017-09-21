How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

I-435 at Truman Road congested in both directions for emergency response to deadly crash

Posted 2:10 pm, September 21, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say that a deadly crash happened on Thursday afternoon, officers and emergency crews are at the scene.

Kansas City Scout shows that the northbound lanes are currently closed and the southbound lanes are blocked for the emergency vehicles.

FOX 4 is working to learn more about the number of victims, click this link for the latest traffic conditions.