Kansas City child shot after getting ahold of a gun inside apartment, neighbors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City paramedics and police rushed to an apartment home near Blue Ridge Cutoff and 61st Terrace to try to save a child who reportedly shot himself or herself early Thursday afternoon.

"A shooting has occurred. A child was injured. All the details we have at the time," said Kari Thompson, KC Police spokesperson in a brief email reply to FOX 4.

According to dispatchers who receive 911 calls, an adult in the apartment was getting dressed when the child removed a gun from a holster and shot him or herself. There was no immediate information about the child's condition.

FOX 4's Kera Mashek is there on the scene, located between Kansas City's Swope Park and the City of Raytown. She arrived as the ambulance was pulling away.

