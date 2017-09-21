KCPD needs help locating 70-year-old woman last seen near 100th and McGee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for your help to located a 70-year-old woman.

Betty Porter was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday near 100th and McGee.

Police say Betty is 5 feet 1 inch tall. She weighs approximately 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a cream color sweater over a yellow and white stripe shirt with blue jeans. Betty was also carrying a peach bag along with a sewing bag.

Betty has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see her or know where she is, please call 911 or (816) 234-5136.