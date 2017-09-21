Local cop describes seven years going undercover in behind-the-scenes book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Captain Ed Hayes, III retired from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department in 1993. In recent years, he’s been writing guest newspaper columns that give readers a behind-the-scenes look at actual police work.

Hayes says so many people have been telling him to write a book that he finally just sat down and did it.

“It just was fun,” Hayes says of his 29 years in law enforcement.

Hayes’ new book, ‘Nice Pinch’ also includes gripping episodes from his seven years as an undercover agent, in the 1970’s.

“I just had culture shock,” the fourth generation lawman explains. “I had to listen to their music and all of the stuff, but it was fun.”

Hayes describes the many tense episodes when he made drug deals, as an undercover agent.

“One guy looked at me and he said, ‘are you a cop?’ And I said ‘yeah man I'm the friggin’ FBI’. And I didn't use friggin.”

In the promotional materials for ‘Nice Pinch’, Hayes describes the book as a good read for “people who love cops, and people who hate cops”.

It’s his goal that his life story might give both sides some uncommon insight into the treacherous work of law enforcement.

“Unless they've been there, they don't know,” Hayes said. “If they've been a victim or something, they might know some. But most people think it can’t happen to them.”

‘Nice Pinch’ is available on Amazon and Kindle.