Man charged with killing Lee’s Summit police officer in Westport appears in front of judge for the first time

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The man charged with murdering a Lee's Summit police officer will make his first court appearance Thursday.

Sean Steward is accused of shooting and killing officer Thomas Orr III last month in Westport at Californos Restaurant.

Police arrested Steward Wednesday in connection to a separate investigation. He has since been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action for his alleged involvement in the Westport shooting.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Steward pull out a gun, fire into the crowd, then race out of the restaurant and hop in a black Charger.

Steward will make his first appearance in front of a judge at the Jackson County Courthouse around 1 p.m.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.