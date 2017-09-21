Oak Grove Police Department is hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help cover costs of new K-9 officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- A local police department is looking to hire another officer - one of the four-legged variety, but they need help covering the costs.

On Saturday the Oak Grove Police Department will host a fundraiser at Abe Thompson's RV Sales to raise money for the dog and its training. They hope to raise $12,000.

The fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Currently the department has to call Grain Valley or Jackson County when they need a K-9 unit. Officers say this can be an inconvenience because traffic stops are limited to a certain duration of time.