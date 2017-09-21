How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Oscar winner Julianne Moore takes a break from being dramitic to play the bady in “Kingsman 2”

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore explains to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards why she had so much fun playing the villain in the "Kingsman 2" and what made the zany role so special.