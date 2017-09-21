Park Hill parents outraged following reports of suspicious man making lewd acts, approaching students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Parents in the Park Hill school district are on high alert after learning of a man suspected of inappropriately approaching students. Administrators sent out alerts to all parents in the district informing them of a recent string of incidents involving students coming into contact with an unknown suspicious person.

"We sent something out to the parents and our community letting them know that the Kansas City Police Department had let them know that there were multiple reports of them inappropriately approaching children," said Nicole Kirby Director of Communications of Park Hill Schools.

Many of those incidents were reported to police as having happened at or near the Reserve at Barry Road apartment complex. Jeanaya Knox says she was getting her kids ready for bed one night this week, when they noticed something odd.

"They turned out their light, they saw a flashlight in the window so they didn’t think anything of it. They thought it was just a light outside. They checked the window again, because it flashed again and there was a man standing outside their window with his pants down and his hand on his private part," said Knox.

When police arrived a few minutes later to collect her report, she learned this wasn’t an isolated event.

"It was a third incident with my daughter. It was my daughter and my daughters friend, they were walking home from school, my daughter walked her friend home and as they was walking the man came out the apartment, pulled his pants down," said Frances Burton.

Both women say their kids were scared and very shaken up.

"It’s devastating and I can’t do nothing about it. I don’t want to run away, I want this predator caught," Burton explained.

"I’m beyond, I don’t even know what the word is, I’m afraid for my children’s safety and I’m very angry," said Knox

Both women are most upset that management at The Reserve At Barry Road apartment complex did not notify residents of this inappropriate activity, involving a man and young girls. Now, they're having important safety talks with their kids.

"This morning before school, I just sat down and talked to them and explained to them why we need to be safe and alert and aware of our surroundings, why it’s important to watch around when you’re walking to and from the bus," said Knox.

Eventually the apartment complex did send several emails to residents telling them to be on the lookout for a white male, about 5’8" with short blonde hair or possibly bald.

Kansas City Police are frequently patrolling this area.