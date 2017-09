× Police arrest man they believe assaulted a woman and also kidnapped their child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police tell Fox 4 a man is in custody Thursday after allegedly assaulting a woman and kidnapping their child.

The alleged incident occurred just after 4 a.m. near 81st and Campbell, police say.

Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department says the mom and child are together and doing “okay.”

Details surrounding the assault or kidnapping have not yet been released.