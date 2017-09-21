Police looking for two men they say shot a man in Shawnee during a Craigslist transaction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A Craigslist sale turned into an attempted homicide in Shawnee early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Arbor Square Apartments near 76th and King.

Instead of selling something on Craigslist, the victim is recovering in the hospital.

Shawnee police are calling this an attempted homicide, and they have been at the apartments since shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Police say the victim contacted someone to sell an item, and when the victim left the apartment he was confronted by two men, one was armed with a handgun. The men struggled with the victim and the victim was shot. The two suspects took off from the scene.

Officers brought in the canine unit, set up a perimeter and called detectives to the scene. Johnson County crime lab processed the crime scene.

At this point, no suspects are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.