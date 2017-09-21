× Sedalia teen dead after vehicle she was riding in struck a tree

SEDALIA, Mo. — A 15-year-old Sedalia girl is dead following a crash in Sedalia, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along Route Y just a few hundred feet east of Fairway Drive around 7:55 a.m.

The online crash report says 15-year-old Jordan L. Sparks was the passenger in a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van the traveled off the road and hit a tree. Sparks was not wearing a seat belt. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 16-year-old driver sustained minor injuries. He was wearing his seat belt.