Suspicious package taped to SUV parked in KC driveway detonated, now being inspected as evidence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both the fire department and the police department responded Thursday morning to a call from residents at N.E. 109th Street and N. Ditzler, who said there was something suspicious under their black Cadillac SUV parked in their driveway.

The suspicious package was somehow taped underneath or onto the SUV. The Bomb and Arson Unit was called in and they detonated the device.

They then collected the pieces and will try to determine what it was. Nobody was hurt.