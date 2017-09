Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Three lanes of eastbound I-70 just before I-670 are closed due to a rollover crash Thursday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route until crews can clear the scene.

Fox 4 is waiting to hear back from police on whether anyone was  injured in the crash that left this vehicle on its roof.

As of 8 a.m., the backup stretched to I-635.

Fox 4 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.