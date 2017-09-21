While family mourns loss of teen killed in KC crash, they desperately hope her father emerges from coma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The families of two victims still want answers - four days after a four-vehicle crash killed a 16-year-old and a 3-year-old. Police say a suspect in a black pickup truck was weaving and speeding prior to causing the fatal crash near I-435 and 23rd Street.

A third victim is still fighting for his life. As family prepared to bury 16-year-old Samantha Raudales, they're praying that her father can open his eyes for the first time since the accident.

"I`m going to miss him so much. He`s still alive but I still really miss him," Lydia Amaya told FOX 4's Marcus Officer.

She says her younger brother Edwin Raudales is an amazing father and loving brother with a smile that can light up a room.

"He always likes laughing. I remember when he played football, he would run and chase the ball always laughing," Lydia said.

But she hasn't been able to see that smile since last weekend. Edwin has been in a coma since Sunday after he was involved in the crash.

"We`re destroyed. I never imagined seeing my brother like that and how he is right now," Lydia said.

The crash killed his daughter Samantha who was sitting in the backseat.

"He always wanted for his daughters to have the best and then now we can`t imagine waking up to this, Samantha being gone," Lydia said.

Edwin's cousin - Lyneth Romero - says his life revolves around his daughters and is praying that he can soon open his eyes and come back to his family.

"We`re hoping for the best but we`re really scared. We`re just hoping the doctor walks in the door and gives us good news," she said.

Family has not left his side while they wait to see that smile light up the room again.

"I wish I could tell him that we`re there for him and we won`t leave him alone, we will always be here for him because we love him," Romero said.

Samantha will be laid to rest on Friday. A little later on Thursday, family will meet with doctors to determine the best course of action when it comes to treating Edwin.