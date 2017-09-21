Woman shot behind Dollar General in Liberty, man arrested a short distance from scene

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday where a woman was struck and injured. Police say that the shooting happened behind the Dollar General Store just south of W. Kansas Street along 291 Highway.

Officers found the woman injured, and a male suspect on foot a short distance away near the Dickey’s BBQ along 291 Highway.

Shooting behind Dollar General in Liberty, one woman taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/yMqMPhsAbS — Dave D’Marko (@DaveDMarko) September 22, 2017

The suspect was arrested and the woman was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

