How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Woman shot behind Dollar General in Liberty, man arrested a short distance from scene

Posted 6:41 pm, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:05PM, September 21, 2017

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday where a woman was struck and injured. Police say that the shooting happened behind the Dollar General Store just south of W. Kansas Street along 291 Highway.

Officers found the woman injured, and a male suspect on foot a short distance away near the Dickey’s BBQ along 291 Highway.

The suspect was arrested and the woman was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

FOX 4 is headed to the scene the get the latest details, refresh this page for updates.