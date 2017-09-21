You’re invited to help Sporting KC celebrate their big win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the fourth time in seven years, Sporting KC is waking up champions.

The team won the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night in front of a sold out crowd at Children's Mercy Park.

The championship party will be held at Power and Light Friday at 6:30 p.m., and you’re invited to attend.

The U.S. Open Cup is our country’s oldest soccer tournament, open to every professional soccer team in the U.S.

Sporting took on the New York Red Bulls in the final at Children’s Mercy Park and they struck first. A beautiful cross from Graham Zusi met the head of Latif Blessing of Ghana, who stands all of 5 feet 5 inches tall – the shortest guy on the pitch jumped the highest to head the ball into the back of the net, and Sporting took the early one-nil lead.

In the second half, another new addition to Sporting, Daniel Salloi from Hungary, kicked the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2-nil. And that is all Sporting would need. New York would score a goal late, but Sporting held on to win its fourth U.S. Open championship and first since 2015.

By the way, the cup Sporting won is named after Lamar Hunt, the former team owner who helped form Major League Soccer. And as is tradition, after the win hometown defender Matt Besler painted 2017 on the wall.

Now it’s onward to the Major League Soccer playoffs, where Sporting hopes to win its first MLS Cup since 2013.