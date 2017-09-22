Academy Award winner Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal explain to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards what it was like being new to the party and what to expect from the "Kingsman 2."
Academy Award winner Halle Berry and co-star Pedro Pascal discuss their roles as Statesmen in the “Kingsman 2”
-
Oscar winner Julianne Moore takes a break from being dramitic to play the bady in “Kingsman 2”
-
Reese Witherspoon loves romantic comedies and the Royals
-
See why Woody Harrelson and Brie Larson didn’t care about throwing stones in a glass house
-
Is the new “Lego” movie blockheaded? “Kingsman” sequel regal? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
Stars of “The House” reveal biggest gamble they’ve ever taken in their careers
-
-
Emmys 2017: The big moments that have people talking
-
Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz adds mystery to “My Cousin Rachel” in our Chat with the Stars
-
FOX 4 exclusive: Sarah Silverman says comedy is a ‘means of survival’
-
Yes, “Annabelle: Creation” may be the creepiest movie of the year but the two young stars had no fear on set
-
The young stars of “Detroit” excel in the powerful drama “Detroit”
-
-
$338 million Powerball winner charged with sexually assaulting girl
-
Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Detroit & Lady Macbeth
-
Charlie Therzon says she wanted to challenge herself in “Atomic Blonde” & inspire women of all ages