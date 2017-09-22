× Driver hailed a hero for quick action to save students before KC school bus was engulfed in flames

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A school bus driver is being credited with getting kids off of a burning school bus on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened around 3 p.m. near Grandview Road and Cypress in South Kansas City. Officials with the Hickman Mills School District are crediting the bus driver who works for Apple Bus company.

“He saw a problem and he acted and everyone is going to be in their beds this evening,” Ruth Terrell, district spokeswoman, said.

Nobody was hurt, the cause of the fire is under investigation.