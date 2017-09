Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Week six of high school football in the Show-Me-State offered a meeting of two top ten teams.

In the end, Lee's Summit West (5-1) upends Park Hill (4-2) with a 31-27 victory. The Titans entered this game ranked sixth in Missouri Class 6, while Park Hill sat at number three.

FOX 4's Sean McDowell recaps our FOX 4 Hy Vee Game of the Week.