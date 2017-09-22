Hundreds expected to attend this year’s Oktoberfest in Lee’s Summit, organizers say they’ll need a bigger venue next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT -- Year four of Oktoberfest is officially underway Friday in Lee's Summit, and more than 2,000 people are expected to show up over the next three days.

Doors opened at 4 p.m. to dozens of eager fans but over the next few hours dozens will turn into hundreds.

Oktoberfest founder Steve Holley says he expects year four to be the biggest yet.

Holley says festival attendance has exploded since first opening in 2014 and says the music and atmosphere has resonated perfectly with the metro community, which is why Oktoberfest will be looking for a bigger home in 2018.

"Honestly, we've kind of outgrown this spot here," Holley said. "We are looking at an off-site location for a bigger event next year. Hopefully we'll have some details of that in the coming months. I think we've just appealed to the good nature of the people here in this city. They like to get together and have fun whether it's a Chiefs tailgate or whatever. I think this is just a continuation of the community that you feel when you live in Kansas City."