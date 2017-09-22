Is the new “Lego” movie blockheaded? “Kingsman” sequel regal? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo --- Shawn and Russ are definitely not on the same page this week. Before you decide which movie to see this week, check out their very different perspectives!

1) THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE (PG)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

Is the third time the charm for Lego's animated franchise? Well, even though the novelty is wearing a bit thin, "The Lego Ninjago Movie" is, for the most part, cheeky, colorful fun.

SHAWN

There is a playfulness that cannot be denied. While I doubt anything will ever measure up to the brilliance of the very first Lego movie "Ninjago" offers a better than average animated experience. The Lego experience is still built by fun. Just perhaps not as much fun as it’s two predecessors. But remember the first movie was exceptional and the Batman movie not that far off.

RUSS

It plays a bit like a video game hyped up on caffeine Adults may find the whole enterprise too noisy and familiar, but the kids who know the toys and the video games should revel in the zippy action.

SHAWN

Yes, a bit spastic. And yes, way too zany. "Ninjago" is missing the intellect that adults love. Overall the franchise is showing signs of fatigue but for now, there's enough here to play with especially for the young.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE (R)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

The decadent comic book spy movie "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was an over-the-top surprise hit in 2015. The word "over" can apply a lot to, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," as well. It's overlong, overly silly and an exercise in overkill.

SHAWN

The fact that this second installment is over the top and over silly is why it's so fun to watch. The cheeky spirit and flat out brilliant action set pieces that populate the movie make it one of the most exciting of the year. There are several scenes that combine the action and music in a way that will have you hyperventilating from the adrenaline rush.

RUSS

Four Oscar winning actors get mired in a plot so absurd that it makes James Bond look austere by comparison.

SHAWN

The plot is a bit over done. It's just complicated to be complicated. But the Four Oscar winners each add a delightfulness to the effort especially Julianne Moore as the weird baddy. Yes, the shock of the unexpected that made the first movie so memorable is gone, but there is still enough verve to make "The Golden Circle" an awesome viewing experience.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK:

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in “Stronger,” a true story about a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. “Rebel in the Rye” is a drama about author J. D. Salinger and his relationship with socialite Oona O’Neill. Nicholas Hoult and Zoey Deutch star. “Friend Request” is a teen horror flick involving social media. “Dayveon” is a drama about an orphaned boy who falls in with gang members in rural Arkansas. “Zoology” is a Russian drama about a woman who suddenly sprouts a tail. “Trophy” is a documentary about big game hunting. “Lost in Paris” is a whimsical French comedy about a librarian and a bum. Ben Stiller stars in “Brad’s Status,” a comic drama about a man who compares his life to that of his ultra successful friends.

