KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police in the Northland are investigating an early morning shooting. A man who had been shot showed up at the Sun Fresh at Northeast 102nd Terrace and North Oak.

He's now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police think the man was shot in the 400 block of Northeast 103rd.

He wasn't able to tell police who shot him, and there is no suspect description at this time.