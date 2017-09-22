× KCK man accused of rape, now charged with murder of woman after she died during escape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 35-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man has now been charged with the murder of a woman he’s accused of raping, after she crashed into a concrete pillar with her SUV while fleeing her attacker in August.

Orlando Taylor is already charged with the rape and aggravated burglary of Shannon Keithley on August 18th. Keithley made a 911 call as she tried to escape an intruder in her KCK home. Just a short distance from her home, she crashed her SUV into a concrete pillar.

Police say she died immediately.

Keithley’s family has been waiting for this murder charge, which Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree filed on Thursday.

Police believe Taylor kicked the back door in, and busted into Keithley’s home to rape her.

“They said it looked like she fought for her life,” said Sally Keithley-McCulley, Keithley’s grandmother, when she talked to FOX 4 in August.

Keithley’s family feels that as she was trying to escape, she panicked, causing her to hit the pillar.

“She was so young. So full of life, loved by everyone,” said Keithley-McCulley, “She was such a happy person. Loved music.”

Shannon Keithley was only 39-years-old.

Since August, Taylor has remained in jail on a $500,000 bond for the original rape and aggravated burglary charges.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video