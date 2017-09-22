KCK Police investigating shooting where person suffers life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK Police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of N. 5th Street, the scene is a few blocks north of Quindaro.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries just before 12:30 p.m. They were outside of a house when they were struck, but KCKPD doesn’t believe it was a drive-by shooting.

There’s no information about a suspect or how they got away from the scene, but FOX 4 will continue to gather updates about this story and provide the latest information as we receive it.