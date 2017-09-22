× KCMO police looking for suspect who stole vehicle with child inside, then ditched it a block away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a person they say stole a vehicle with a child inside Friday night.

It happened around 9:02 p.m. near 59th and Swope.

Authorities found the child near the 3600 block of East 60th Street — approximately one block away from where the vehicle was stolen.

Fox 4 has a crew on the scene.

Police did say they are still looking for the suspect.

Refresh this page for the latest or turn your TV to Fox 4.