Lawrence Police investigating shooting where 1-year-old died

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police have been at a house in the 600 block of N. Michigan for a significant amount of time on Friday where there’s been a deadly shooting. The victim is a 1-year-old child, and while emergency crews tried to save their life, the child died a short time after the shooting.

Police were first called to the home just north of the Kansas Turnpike at about 10:30 a.m.

Investigators remain at the scene and are working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. Police aren’t looking for anyone, but don’t mention in a news release whether anyone is under arrest.

