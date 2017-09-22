Liberty, Mo., man tells investigators that he shot his mom because she was “the devil”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Clay County prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a man they say shot and wounded his mother Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Harrington, 41, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for his alleged involvement.

Court documents say shots were fired at a shopping center off of 291 near 152 Highway at about 5:30 p.m., the woman was struck behind a Dollar General.

Witnesses at a nearby boutique reported hearing six to eight shots and then saw police quickly descend upon the scene. Police say a woman was shot and a man ran to the Dickey`s Barbecue across the field where he was captured and taken into custody. That man, Aaron Harrington, told detectives he shot his mom because she was "the devil," and she had been trying to kill him since he was 10 years old.

Court documents say Harrington told investigators that he shot his mom more than one time but less than 10 times.

As of Friday at 1 p.m., Harrington's mom, 65-year-old Nancy J. Herr was listed in critical condition and being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Harrington is being held at Clay County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $250,000.