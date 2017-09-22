How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Pipeline explodes southwest of the metro, sending flames shooting into the air

Posted 9:39 am, September 22, 2017, by

WELDA, Kan. -- Southern Star Central confirmed that a pipeline exploded around 6:45 on Friday morning, and it is still investigating the cause. This happened in Welda, which is about an hour-and-a-half southwest of the metro.

The natural gas company says that no one was hurt and no property was affected. FOX 4 was sent video of the aftermath of the explosion by Stacie McDaniel in Garnett.

We'll update this story with more details as we receive them. We're still trying to determine what, if any, impact there is to Southern Star Central customers.