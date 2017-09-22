Smoke detectors help save lives at two Kansas City fires on Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two Kansas City families are thanking their smoke detectors for saving their lives Friday morning as fire crews went to two scenes before daybreak.

An apartment caught fire near Sixth and Benton. Around 5 a.m., Anthony Mitchell got a very loud wake-up call from a smoke detector. He saw flames and smoke coming from his back deck/porch and tried to put it out with a bucket of water.

When he saw that wasn't working, he yelled to call 9-1-1 and firefighters put a very quick stop to the fire. Mitchell, his wife, a relative and girlfriend were inside the building. Everyone got out safely, including two dogs.

"Smoke detectors work perfectly, if they didn't wake me up I'd probably be gone right now, so that's blessing," Mitchell said.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

The second fire happened near 37th and Agnes, also around 5 a.m. A family of three says their smoke detector saved their lives.

They waited on the roof of their home for fire crews to take them down, who also saved a litter of kittens and a dog from the house.

The cause of the fire is also under evacuation.

Kansas City fire crews say they have 3,000 smoke detectors to hand out for free. If you want one call (816) 513-4611.