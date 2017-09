Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- More than 100 military police officers from the metro are back home with their families. The 603rd MP company returned from Guantanamo Bay to a special homecoming ceremony Friday at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Belton.

But one soldier kept his arrival a surprise. Watch in the video player above as 1SG Chuck Porter, an Olathe Police Officer, surprised his daughter, a Blue Valley Northwest freshman dancer, at Friday night’s game.