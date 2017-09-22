Sporting KC celebrates US Open trophy with fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sporting KC players and fans rejoiced in the afterglow of the team’s latest Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Championship at the KC Power and Light District on Friday night.

“We couldn't have done it without the fans,” said Sporting KC’s Daniel Solloi. “And I always like to interact with the fans.”

Confetti rained down while sparklers and fog machines blasted from the KC Live stage.

“We are huge sporting Kansas City fans and we just wanted to come down and see them in person, “ said Dustin Berrie. “We were at the game Wednesday night and we just wanted to come down to keep cheering.”

Sporting KC captured the franchise’s fourth U.S. Open after beating the New York Red Bulls at home on Wednesday. Friday’s party was for the fans.

“This is for the fans, a thank you to the fans,” said manager Peter Vermes.

Sporting KC has six regular season games remaining before the MLS playoffs begin.