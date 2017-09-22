St. Teresa’s Academy students who made swastika from plastic cups during drinking game face discipline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the words of St. Teresa’s Academy, the school and church community was ‘challenged this past week’ by under-aged drinking and by some students’ decision to create a racist symbol from their drinking cups.

The administration and board of directors sent a letter to parents and the community to explain the challenge as best they could, without violating student privacy rules.

According to the letter, during the beer drinking game, plastic cups were placed in a sequence that resembled a swastika.

‘Upon the incident being brought to our attention, STA leadership undertook an internal, as well as an external investigation. We investigated underage drinking as well as the potential for racial discrimination. We also involved the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department,’ the letter said.

St. Teresa’s Academy, 5600 Main Street, said the students involved were disciplined.

In concluding their letter, the administration stressed the Academy’s strong Christian values to ’embrace a culturally, economically, ethnically and racially diverse student body, all with diverse perspectives and experiences.’

‘We constantly strive to promote civil discourse, understanding, and appreciation of these differences, which is vital in an increasingly diverse and global society. When there is disruption to this inclusivity in our learning environment, it is appropriate for the Academy to take responsive action. Our hope is that, as our mission states, ‘profound love’ in action can lead to unity and reconciliation. We are ardent in attaining a safe and quality educational environment for all of our students. We are committed to providing our students the best educational opportunities we can while balancing justice, mercy and reconciliation.’