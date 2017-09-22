Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of vodka overturns along North Carolina highway

CLAYTON, N.C. – A tractor-trailer full of 40,000 pounds of vodka overturned near a busy North Carolina highway Thursday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. along US-70 in Clayton.

The truck flipped while making a right turn. The driver was reportedly OK after a passerby helped him get out of the vehicle.

Authorities told WTVD that uprighting the tractor-trailer with 17 pallets of vodka – weighing 40,000 pounds – was not easy. Multiple tow trucks had to be called to the scene, taking longer than expected.

Troopers faulted the driver, 33-year-old Johnathan Davis Chrissy, of Georgia, for the crash, according to WRAL. They say he did not lock down the load.

8+ hours later-40,000lbs of @NewAmsterdam vodka & a flipped tractor trailer have finally been cleared from our busiest intersection in town! pic.twitter.com/7JFtjbXS2T — Clayton Police, NC (@ClaytonPolice) September 21, 2017

Tractor trailer overturned on Shotwell Rd. near 70. Shotwell closed from 70 to Executive Dr. Driver ok, passerby helped driver get out. pic.twitter.com/QyhCk4GlVB — Town of Clayton (@TownofClayton) September 21, 2017