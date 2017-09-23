Metro woman unable to contact family in Puerto Rico is desperate for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- A metro woman says she is heartbroken and stressed because she hasn’t been able to reach her family in Puerto Rico following hurricane Maria.

“It’s just hard, it’s just hard not knowing, it’s painful, because I can’t go to sleep because I am thinking what if they are trapped,” Maria Lee told FOX 4.

Lee said most of her family lives in Puerto Rico, including her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She said she hasn’t heard from them since Tuesday.

“I just want somebody to say something if they can hear me, I just want them to say something if they are okay,” she said.

Lee said she has been monitoring her family member’s social media pages but none of them have made any posts. She said when she calls their phones it goes to voicemail.

“Their houses are not safe for that type of weather,” she said.

If you can’t reach family in Puerto Rico officials said you should contact the island’s disaster relief team by e-mailing maria1@prfaa.gov. Officials said you can also call the island’s government radio station at 787-777-0940 or 787-766-0505.