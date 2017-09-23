One person shot during attempted carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot during an attempted carjacking Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened when three black male suspects approached the victim and asked him for a ride around 2 p.m. Saturday near Otter Road and Sni-A-Bar. When he said no and tried to drive away, one of the suspects reportedly shot him.

The victim crashed his vehicle and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are not in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.