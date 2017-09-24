Lee’s Summit man facing felony DWI charge after deadly crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead and another is facing felony drunk driving charges after a deadly car crash early Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the area of 291-Highway and NE Swann Road in Lee’s Summit around 2:10 a.m. on a report of a two-car crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found a scene involving a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer and a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Investigators believe the truck, heading north on 291, ran a red light and struck the passenger door of the Lancer crossing the highway on Swann.

The driver of the pickup, identified by police as 28-year-old Steven S. Ontiveros of Lee’s Summit, was taken into custody.

The driver of the Lancer, identified as 41-year-old Christopher N. Coffelt of Lee’s Summit, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Ontiveros is charged with felony driving while intoxicated, causing the death of another. His bond has been set at $100,000.