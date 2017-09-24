Local girl celebrates birthday with a day of service for Alex’s Lemonade Stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Taylor Le just turned 11 on Sunday, and she celebrated by working.

“My birthday has always been just everything revolves around me,” she said. “I wanted to do things for somebody else.”

The Northland middle schooler spent today making and selling lemonade for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. It’s the fourth year she’s done it, and she’s raised almost $1,000.

“I had a friend who died of cancer,” she said, “and I think cancer is a really big problem, and I like to support finding a cure for cancer in any way that I can. “

She added, “I feel very special that I get to help all these people because all these children and adults are affected by it, and I would like to help anyway I can.”

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation supports research for childhood cancer.