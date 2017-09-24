Local singer using her music to fight homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A young songwriter and singer is raising money for her new EP and donating part of the proceeds to help a local non-profit. Crystal Rose said she hopes to raise $9,000 and donate fifteen percent to Community LINC, an organization working to end homelessness in the metro.

“I grew up in extreme poverty and in an abusive home so I can relate to a lot of the people that Community LINC is helping,” Rose told FOX 4.

Rose said as a child she wasn’t able to focus on her singing because she felt like she was in survival mode.

“I was just preoccupied with being on survivor mode, what am I going to eat today, where am I going to sleep, is it going to be warm,” she said. “When you are operating out of survival mode you are not dreaming.”

She said she wants to give back and hopes to help other young people dream past their current circumstances.

“I think it really took me more than 20 years to start dreaming past my circumstances and I just don’t want to see so many other kids doing the same thing,” she said.

Rose said on September 28th she will be a pre-launch party to get people together and get them excited for the campaign. Then, on October 16th, the campaign will go live on crowdfunding website Indigogo.

Staff with Community LINC said they are grateful for the donation. They said it will help support families who rely on their services.

“She could actually shine the light out there that they don’t need to be defined by their current situation,” said Precious Stargell Cushman, with Community LINC.

She said the organization has six buildings to house people and 60 percent of the people they house have children.

