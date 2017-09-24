Northwest Apple Salad recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest Apple Salad

Makes 4 servings (3/4 cup per serving)

Ingredients:

2 medium Granny Smith apples

2 Tablespoons dried fruit, such as raisins, dried cranberries, or dried currants

3 Tablespoons plain low-fat yogurt

1 Tablespoon whole, shelled walnuts

Optional Ingredients: 1 Tablespoon honey

Rinse and remove cores from apples. Do not peel. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in medium bowl. Add dried fruit and yogurt to bowl. Mix well. In a small skillet over medium heat, toast nuts until golden brown and fragrant. Watch closely so they do not burn. Remove from pan and let cool. Chop cooled nuts with a knife. Or, put in a plastic bag and crush with a can. Add crushed nuts to bowl. If using, add honey. Toss and serve.

Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 60; Total Fat 1.5g; Saturated fat 0g; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 13g; Fiber 2g; Sodium 10mg

Source: Share Our Strength’s Cooking Matters program