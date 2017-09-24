Two people shot at Denny’s near I-70 & Blue Ridge Cutoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a shooting near a Denny’s at Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Sunday.

FOX 4 spoke to officers and witnesses at the scene Sunday afternoon, where yellow police tape could be seen around the Denny’s and a Drury Inn.

The incident began as some sort of rolling gun battle between two cars, that resulted in two people being shot and taken to a local hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening and both of those victims are expected to be okay.

It was not initially clear how the victims were involved in the incident. Police are still investigating.

Witnesses told FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush that it started as a car accident, which then led to multiple shots being fired.

Nearby passengers in cars said they were just trying to have a meal at the Denny’s when their car windows were shot out.

Police said the incident began around 2:15 p.m. A victim called police to say that he had been robbed at the Fast Stop at Eastwood Trafficway and Interstate 435, and that as he was speaking to police he was chasing the suspect. 911 dispatch told him to stop chasing the suspect, but he refused.

Police said they were told the two parties were traveling eastbound on I-70 approaching Blue Ridge Cutoff. At that point, a shooting occurred in the area of 43rd and Laurel, and also an injury accident/shooting happened at I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff simultaneously. A black male was seen running across the highway from that location after.

Independence police responded to the area and located a subject matching the description of the suspect inside a Taco Bell. That man was taken into police custody without incident.

Police are still investigating the incident. FOX 4 will update this story as details become available.