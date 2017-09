Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 1973, it became the most watched sports event of all time.

Now, more than 40 years later, Emma Stone and Steve Carrell are recreating the iconic tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in "Battle of the Sexes."

Fox 4's Russ Simmons chatted with Billie Jean King about what it meant to her then, and what it means to her now.