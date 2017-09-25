Flags across Missouri fly at half-staff in memory of St. Louis County soldier killed during training exercise in Texas

BALLWIN, Mo. — Flags around the state of Missouri will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a fallen soldier from St. Louis County.

Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy was killed while participating in medical helicopter evacuation training at a U.S. Army post in Texas.

Fort Hood officials say the aircraft crew was doing hoist training when the 28-year-old soldier was killed on a range south of an airfield at the post in Killeen.

Officials say the HH-60M aircraft and crew were from the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley in Kansas.

In addition to flags being flown at half-staff Monday, Gov. Greitens has ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at all state buildings in St. Louis County be flown at half-staff from Sept. 26-Oct. 1, 2017.

Ballwin residents lined the city’s streets Wednesday to welcome the soldier’s body home.

Staff Sergeant Sean Devoy was welcomed home today. We're beyond grateful for his service and express our sincere sympathy to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Bs5l0oQt6m — City of Ballwin MO (@CityofBallwinMO) September 20, 2017