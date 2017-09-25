Flags across Missouri fly at half-staff in memory of St. Louis County soldier killed during training exercise in Texas

BALLWIN, Mo. — Flags around the state of Missouri will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a fallen soldier from St. Louis County.
Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy was killed while participating in medical helicopter evacuation training at a U.S. Army post in Texas.
Fort Hood officials say the aircraft crew was doing hoist training when the 28-year-old soldier was killed on a range south of an airfield at the post in Killeen.
Officials say the HH-60M aircraft and crew were from the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley in Kansas.
In addition to flags being flown at half-staff Monday, Gov. Greitens has ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at all state buildings in St. Louis County be flown at half-staff from Sept. 26-Oct. 1, 2017.
Ballwin residents lined the city’s streets Wednesday to welcome the soldier’s body home.